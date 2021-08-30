Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,420 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.9% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 38.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $2,756,723.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of V traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $231.22. 409,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,112,098. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $238.72.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.52.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

