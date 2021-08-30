Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Sells 1,054 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,825 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. Fortinet comprises 2.4% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 33.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 102.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 375.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at $44,000. 65.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FTNT. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.10.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $319.44. 25,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,077,763. The company has a market capitalization of $52.17 billion, a PE ratio of 103.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $273.84. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.75 and a 1-year high of $318.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,978.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $187,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,949 shares of company stock worth $15,233,719. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.