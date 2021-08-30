Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Sells 296 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 2.1% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 7,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $1,155,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 464,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $234,266,000 after purchasing an additional 79,397 shares during the period. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TMO traded up $9.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $558.01. 31,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,911. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $401.07 and a 52 week high of $560.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $526.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

