Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Sells 663 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 152.2% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 3,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 39,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,234,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,688,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.67.

NYSE:VMI traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $248.00. 1,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,701. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $234.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.36 and a fifty-two week high of $265.09. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.20.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.56. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $894.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 24.45%.

In other Valmont Industries news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $252,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

