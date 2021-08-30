Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Sells 709 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 113.3% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after buying an additional 11,738 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $638,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In other news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.94, for a total value of $752,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,870 shares in the company, valued at $50,406,317.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total value of $1,004,982.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HCA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $222.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.00.

HCA stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $253.45. 31,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,935. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.38 and a 1 year high of $255.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $233.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.66.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.