Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Sells 81 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lessened its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoZone news, VP Mark A. Finestone sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,556.75, for a total transaction of $12,298,325.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,112 shares in the company, valued at $18,855,356. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total transaction of $6,743,120.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AZO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Argus lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,636.00 price objective (down previously from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,554.56.

Shares of AZO stock traded up $7.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,555.99. The company had a trading volume of 11,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,352. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,580.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,085.85 and a 52 week high of $1,666.63.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

