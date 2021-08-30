Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Sells 81 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lessened its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.
In other AutoZone news, VP Mark A. Finestone sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,556.75, for a total transaction of $12,298,325.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,112 shares in the company, valued at $18,855,356. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total transaction of $6,743,120.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of AZO stock traded up $7.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,555.99. The company had a trading volume of 11,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,352. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,580.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,085.85 and a 52 week high of $1,666.63.
About AutoZone
AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.
