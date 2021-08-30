TerraKRW One Day Trading Volume Hits $35,037.00 (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. TerraKRW has a market cap of $37.87 million and $35,037.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraKRW coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, TerraKRW has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 75.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraKRW Coin Profile

TerraKRW was first traded on September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 44,241,741,307 coins and its circulating supply is 44,241,012,198 coins. The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

