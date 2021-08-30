Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) will announce earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.41. Terreno Realty posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.71. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Terreno Realty.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 34.93% and a return on equity of 4.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Terreno Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

Terreno Realty stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.98. The stock had a trading volume of 281,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,839. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.32 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.65. Terreno Realty has a one year low of $52.63 and a one year high of $69.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 80.56%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRNO. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 485.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

