Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,058 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,619 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,973,095,000 after buying an additional 404,120 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,262,415 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,518,715,000 after buying an additional 167,974 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 39.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,864,324,000 after buying an additional 1,651,297 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 8.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,992,305,000 after buying an additional 343,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Tesla by 3.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,607,130 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,409,310,000 after purchasing an additional 134,132 shares during the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA stock traded up $17.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $728.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,833,875. The stock has a market cap of $721.66 billion, a PE ratio of 370.79, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $329.88 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $677.43.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total transaction of $751,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,142,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,175 shares of company stock valued at $38,151,862. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. DZ Bank raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $585.89.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

