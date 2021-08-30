Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 42,263 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $68,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $37,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 104.4% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $51,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

TXN traded up $0.91 on Monday, reaching $191.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,318,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,327,415. The firm has a market cap of $176.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $134.12 and a 1 year high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Summit Insights lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Summit Redstone lowered Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

