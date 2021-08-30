Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Sold by DE Burlo Group Inc.

DE Burlo Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 42,700 shares during the quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Texas Roadhouse worth $7,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 179,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,673 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TXRH traded down $2.01 on Monday, reaching $93.50. The stock had a trading volume of 14,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,904. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.82. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.10. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.45 and a 12-month high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 19.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 355.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TXRH shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.05.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

