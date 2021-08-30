TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Reaches New 1-Year High at $113.64

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $113.64 and last traded at $113.07, with a volume of 6164 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.44.

TFII has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of TFI International in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $104.95 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$120.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $104.95 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TFI International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.85.

Get TFI International alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.86.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Equities analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFII. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in TFI International in the first quarter worth about $33,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TFI International in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in TFI International during the 2nd quarter worth about $694,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in TFI International during the 1st quarter worth about $703,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International during the 2nd quarter worth about $736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.