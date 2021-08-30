The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Short Interest Update

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 437,500 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the July 29th total of 323,300 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 158,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

In other news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 3,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $103,127.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,971.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get The Andersons alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in The Andersons by 2,101.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Andersons by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Andersons by 3,994.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,747,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,801 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Andersons during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Andersons during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Seaport Global Securities raised The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Andersons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Andersons from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Andersons currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ANDE opened at $30.68 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The Andersons has a one year low of $16.36 and a one year high of $34.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.67.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.70. The Andersons had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 0.71%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Andersons will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 777.78%.

The Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for The Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.