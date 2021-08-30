The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Short Interest Up 34.5% in August

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,390,000 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the July 29th total of 2,520,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

NYSE AZEK remained flat at $$42.65 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 9,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,295. The AZEK has a 52 week low of $30.88 and a 52 week high of $51.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -533.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get The AZEK alerts:

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $327.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.51 million. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. Equities analysts forecast that The AZEK will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The AZEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

In related news, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 23,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $955,524.10. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,991 shares of company stock valued at $6,284,856. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of The AZEK by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The AZEK by 239.6% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 509,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,418,000 after purchasing an additional 359,335 shares in the last quarter. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in The AZEK by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. now owns 44,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 24,448 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in The AZEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,237,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in The AZEK by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 703,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,572,000 after purchasing an additional 61,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for The AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.