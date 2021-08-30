The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Purchased by Mufg Securities Canada LTD.

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,645,897 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000,598 shares during the quarter. The Bank of Nova Scotia comprises approximately 17.7% of Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. owned 0.46% of The Bank of Nova Scotia worth $367,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 25.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 8,382 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 20,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.8% in the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 15,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 45.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BNS. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

Shares of BNS traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.52. The company had a trading volume of 38,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,266. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $40.15 and a 12 month high of $68.02.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.7095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 72.68%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

