The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,156.83 ($67.37).

BKG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,566 ($59.66) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on The Berkeley Group from GBX 3,990 ($52.13) to GBX 4,450 ($58.14) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Berkeley Group to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 5,100 ($66.63) to GBX 5,400 ($70.55) in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,230 ($68.33) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In related news, insider Robert C. G. Perrins acquired 33,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,592 ($59.99) per share, for a total transaction of £1,538,962.88 ($2,010,664.85). Also, insider Sean Ellis sold 5,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,612 ($60.26), for a total value of £257,119 ($335,927.62). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 79,000 shares of company stock worth $365,361,094.

LON BKG opened at GBX 4,822 ($63.00) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,791.42. The Berkeley Group has a twelve month low of GBX 3,946 ($51.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,972 ($64.96).

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

