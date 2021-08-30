The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Short Interest Update

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BKGFY shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup raised shares of The Berkeley Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Berkeley Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

OTCMKTS:BKGFY opened at $64.71 on Monday. The Berkeley Group has a twelve month low of $50.90 and a twelve month high of $73.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.29. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.15.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

