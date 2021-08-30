The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $4,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 21.2% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,658,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $123,629,000 after acquiring an additional 290,433 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth about $17,545,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 44,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth about $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $140,781,238.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,483,442 shares of company stock worth $210,515,254. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $124.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,957,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,354,659. The stock has a market cap of $85.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $126.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.93.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.8475 per share. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.66%.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

