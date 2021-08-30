The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) EVP Sells $78,829.94 in Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,043 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $78,829.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,697.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

SCHW stock traded down $2.40 on Monday, hitting $73.44. 9,732,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,523,156. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $33.79 and a 12-month high of $76.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $132.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,805,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,753,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,124,000 after buying an additional 1,830,888 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 16.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 37.6% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SCHW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.41.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.