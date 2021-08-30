The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth about $491,462,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,024,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311,989 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,869,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,272,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,363 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,922,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth about $122,625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock opened at $75.84 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $33.79 and a 1 year high of $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $137.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.26.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $182,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $2,091,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 567,526 shares of company stock worth $41,479,755. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.41.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

