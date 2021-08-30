The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) CEO Sells $1,040,620.00 in Stock

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) CEO Mark Newman sold 29,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of CC traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.99. The stock had a trading volume of 778,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,750. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $38.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.59.
The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 61.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in The Chemours during the 1st quarter worth about $56,720,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in The Chemours by 474.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,505,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,648 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in The Chemours by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,245,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $147,734,000 after acquiring an additional 918,918 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Chemours by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,290,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,912,000 after acquiring an additional 592,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Chemours by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,180,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $395,789,000 after acquiring an additional 553,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.
CC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Chemours in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Argus raised shares of The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.
About The Chemours
The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.
