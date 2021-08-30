The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) CEO Sells $1,040,620.00 in Stock

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) CEO Mark Newman sold 29,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CC traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.99. The stock had a trading volume of 778,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,750. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $38.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.59.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 61.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. The Chemours’s payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in The Chemours during the 1st quarter worth about $56,720,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in The Chemours by 474.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,505,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,648 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in The Chemours by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,245,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $147,734,000 after acquiring an additional 918,918 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Chemours by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,290,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,912,000 after acquiring an additional 592,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Chemours by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,180,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $395,789,000 after acquiring an additional 553,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

CC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Chemours in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Argus raised shares of The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

