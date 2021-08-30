The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) CFO Sameer Ralhan Sells 15,085 Shares

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 15,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $527,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CC stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.99. 778,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.59. The Chemours Company has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $38.87.

Get The Chemours alerts:

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 61.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in The Chemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Chemours by 84.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,290,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,912,000 after buying an additional 592,395 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Chemours by 4.6% in the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 182,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after buying an additional 8,025 shares during the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Chemours in the second quarter worth $11,642,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of The Chemours in the second quarter worth $1,135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Chemours in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Argus raised shares of The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Chemours currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for The Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.