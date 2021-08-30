The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) CFO Sells $66,150.00 in Stock

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 1,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $66,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sameer Ralhan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Sameer Ralhan sold 15,085 shares of The Chemours stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $527,975.00.

The Chemours stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.99. The stock had a trading volume of 778,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,750. The Chemours Company has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $38.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.53.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The Chemours had a return on equity of 61.31% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Equities analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. The Chemours’s payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CC. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Chemours during the first quarter worth about $4,351,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Chemours by 19.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of The Chemours by 2.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 61,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Chemours during the first quarter worth about $5,331,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Chemours by 146.2% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 57,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 34,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Chemours in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet raised shares of The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Chemours in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

