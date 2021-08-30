The Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $28.38

The Chiba Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.38 and last traded at $28.38, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.38.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.96.

The Chiba Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHBAY)

The Chiba Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It offers various deposit products; and various loans and bills discounting products. The company also engages in securities, leasing, credit card, and credit guarantee business; management and collection of claims; and outsourcing of operational business.

