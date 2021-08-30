The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) is MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s 4th Largest Position

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp cut its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,264,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,937 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 2.0% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned 0.05% of The Coca-Cola worth $122,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $1,258,000. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 123,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,903,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 27.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 30,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 6,381 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 7.2% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 52,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the period. 62.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,823.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $378,155.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,580 shares of company stock valued at $6,403,466 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $56.13. The stock had a trading volume of 330,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,581,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.80. The company has a market capitalization of $242.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.