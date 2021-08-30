The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 70,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares during the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,685,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 10.7% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the period. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,124,971.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,116,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,580 shares of company stock worth $6,403,466 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $55.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $57.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

