The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Sets New 1-Year High at $454.53

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $454.53 and last traded at $454.28, with a volume of 1751 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $446.58.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COO shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Stephens increased their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.79.

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $414.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.62%.

In other news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total transaction of $848,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,398.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $1,824,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,100 shares of company stock worth $2,838,052 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 241,238 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $87,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,830 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 293.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,146 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile (NYSE:COO)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

