The Currency Analytics (TCAT) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

The Currency Analytics (CURRENCY:TCAT) traded down 86.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. The Currency Analytics has a market capitalization of $9,827.24 and $116.00 worth of The Currency Analytics was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Currency Analytics coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, The Currency Analytics has traded down 86.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About The Currency Analytics

The Currency Analytics’ total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 151,422,947 coins. The official website for The Currency Analytics is thecurrencyanalytics.com/tcat-token . The Currency Analytics’ official Twitter account is @TheCurrencyA and its Facebook page is accessible here

The Currency Analytics Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Currency Analytics directly using U.S. dollars.

