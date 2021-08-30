The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Bought by DE Burlo Group Inc.

DE Burlo Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 33.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. The Estée Lauder Companies comprises about 1.4% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $8,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EL. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 53.9% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,606,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,065,000 after acquiring an additional 40,671 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 10,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 67,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total value of $61,913,233.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total transaction of $20,163,154.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,063,282.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 511,948 shares of company stock worth $163,492,967. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EL traded up $3.42 on Monday, hitting $344.24. 15,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,934. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.95. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.23 and a twelve month high of $341.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.87%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group started coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.35.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

