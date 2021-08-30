The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,493 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $20,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,693,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,648,000 after acquiring an additional 418,009 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,253,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,078 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,886,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,317,000 after purchasing an additional 461,104 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,660,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,554,000 after purchasing an additional 98,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,597,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,333,000 after acquiring an additional 487,194 shares during the period. 53.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $340.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.23 and a 1-year high of $341.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.75, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.83.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

In related news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 2,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.23, for a total value of $828,110.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total value of $1,507,425.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,713,516.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 511,948 shares of company stock worth $163,492,967 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $384.00 price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.35.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

