The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stock Holdings Increased by Meristem Family Wealth LLC

Meristem Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total value of $1,507,425.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,713,516.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total value of $20,163,154.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,063,282.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 511,948 shares of company stock valued at $163,492,967 over the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.35.

NYSE:EL traded up $2.66 on Monday, hitting $343.48. 862,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,130. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.95. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.23 and a 52 week high of $344.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $323.83.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

