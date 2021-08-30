The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Sets New 1-Year High at $343.04

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $343.04 and last traded at $342.92, with a volume of 295 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $340.82.

EL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.35.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $124.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.83.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 2,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.23, for a total transaction of $828,110.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total transaction of $61,913,233.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 511,948 shares of company stock worth $163,492,967 in the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,720,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,636,428,000 after buying an additional 259,711 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,374,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,398,000 after buying an additional 681,085 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,435,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,391,000 after buying an additional 60,804 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,349,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,974,000 after buying an additional 210,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,253,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,721,000 after buying an additional 1,082,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.