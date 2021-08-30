The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in The Gap were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. FMR LLC increased its position in The Gap by 1,723.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 238,165 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in The Gap by 43.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 267,147 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,956,000 after purchasing an additional 81,406 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Gap by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456,685 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $102,760,000 after acquiring an additional 28,465 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of The Gap during the first quarter valued at about $681,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of The Gap by 28.5% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 100,729 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 22,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.66% of the company’s stock.

Get The Gap alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GPS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Gap from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of The Gap from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of The Gap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of The Gap in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Gap presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.32.

In other news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,958,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 19,270 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $565,574.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 168,541 shares of company stock valued at $5,177,685 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Gap stock opened at $26.51 on Monday. The Gap, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $37.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.63.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. The Gap had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Gap, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.12%.

About The Gap

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.