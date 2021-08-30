The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Surevest LLC

Surevest LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 1.9% of Surevest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Surevest LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 25.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.5% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,897,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $6.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $413.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,965,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $382.70. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.52 and a 1 year high of $420.76. The company has a market cap of $139.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.60%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays set a $437.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.82.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.