The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Buckhead Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,034 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 2.5% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $11,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,223 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its position in The Home Depot by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 3,608 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded up $3.72 on Monday, hitting $327.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,926,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,019,133. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The stock has a market cap of $345.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.52.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

