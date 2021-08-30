The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Trimmed by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $16,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,835,172 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $585,218,000 after purchasing an additional 574,482 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,723,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,567 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.52.

NYSE HD traded up $5.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $328.63. The company had a trading volume of 79,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,001,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $346.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $323.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

