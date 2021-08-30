The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Cut by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,278 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $323.38 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $345.69. The company has a market capitalization of $341.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $323.94.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.52.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

