The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.00

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.00 and last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 3632 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.82.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The India Fund by 25.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,173,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,767,000 after buying an additional 241,493 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its position in The India Fund by 121.8% in the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 48,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 26,508 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in The India Fund in the first quarter worth $556,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in The India Fund by 8.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 221,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after buying an additional 17,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in The India Fund in the first quarter worth $320,000. 23.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The India Fund (NYSE:IFN)

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

