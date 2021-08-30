The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.00

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.00 and last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 3632 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.82.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.10.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd.
About The India Fund (NYSE:IFN)
The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.
