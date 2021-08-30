The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Shares Gap Up to $93.65

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $93.65, but opened at $99.85. The Joint shares last traded at $100.26, with a volume of 301 shares.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on JYNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of The Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of The Joint from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Maxim Group downgraded The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on The Joint from $65.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.43.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.35 and a beta of 1.25.
In other The Joint news, Director James H. Amos, Jr. sold 54,000 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $3,888,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,422,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $1,030,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 449,690 shares of company stock valued at $32,659,169 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JYNT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Joint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Joint in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Joint during the first quarter worth $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Joint in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in The Joint by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The Joint Company Profile (NASDAQ:JYNT)
The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.
