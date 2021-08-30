The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Shares Gap Up to $93.65

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $93.65, but opened at $99.85. The Joint shares last traded at $100.26, with a volume of 301 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JYNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of The Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of The Joint from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Maxim Group downgraded The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on The Joint from $65.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.43.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.35 and a beta of 1.25.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The Joint had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The company had revenue of $20.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.58 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Joint Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Joint news, Director James H. Amos, Jr. sold 54,000 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $3,888,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,422,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $1,030,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 449,690 shares of company stock valued at $32,659,169 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JYNT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Joint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Joint in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Joint during the first quarter worth $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Joint in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in The Joint by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Joint Company Profile (NASDAQ:JYNT)

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

