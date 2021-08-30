The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) Short Interest Up 30.0% in August

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the July 29th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

OTCMKTS:KAEPY remained flat at $$5.15 during mid-day trading on Monday. The Kansai Electric Power has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $5.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.86.

Get The Kansai Electric Power alerts:

The Kansai Electric Power Company Profile

The Kansai Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of electric power, heat supply, telecommunications and gas supply services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Transmission and Distribution, Information and Telecommunications (IT), and Life and Business Solution. The Electric Power Transmission and Distribution segment covers electricity and gas supply, through fuel procurement, power generation, transmission and distribution and sales.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for The Kansai Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kansai Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.