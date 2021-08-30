The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Stake Increased by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 2.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 113,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 15.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 86,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 11,530 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at $888,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 5.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 71,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 37.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 302,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,333,000 after acquiring an additional 83,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.17.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $36.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $44.95.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals and for infant and nutrition.

