The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Stock Holdings Increased by III Capital Management

III Capital Management lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,278 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. III Capital Management’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 25,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 6,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.45. 1,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,682. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $31.64 and a one year high of $49.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of -30.18 and a beta of 1.25.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 6.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LSXMA shares. Barclays raised their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. boosted their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

