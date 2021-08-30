The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $49.60

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.60 and last traded at $49.58, with a volume of 15575 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.29.
LSXMK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of -30.16 and a beta of 1.26.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,938,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,360,000 after buying an additional 34,878 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:LSXMK)
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.
