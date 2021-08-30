The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LEV. National Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of The Lion Electric from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Vertical Research lowered The Lion Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on The Lion Electric from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th.

The Lion Electric stock opened at $12.34 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.65. The Lion Electric has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $35.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in The Lion Electric by 16.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in The Lion Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in The Lion Electric by 497.2% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,418,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,548 shares in the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Lion Electric by 2,241.4% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in The Lion Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. 5.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

