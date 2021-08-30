The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) Major Shareholder John E. Herzog Sells 3,333 Shares

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) major shareholder John E. Herzog sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $16,498.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,085,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,321,898.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

The OLB Group stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.84. The company had a trading volume of 395,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,872. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The OLB Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $16.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day moving average is $5.57. The company has a market capitalization of $27.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The OLB Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of The OLB Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OLB Group, Inc engages in the provision of integrated business solutions and payment facilitator verticals. The firm offers solutions for manufacturers, retailers and single store retailers. It focuses on providing merchants with products and services through its various online platforms, including financial and transaction processing services and support for crowd funding and other capital raising initiatives.

