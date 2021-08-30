The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) Major Shareholder John E. Herzog Sells 4,529 Shares

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) major shareholder John E. Herzog sold 4,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $16,032.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of OLB stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.84. 395,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,872. The company has a market capitalization of $27.93 million and a P/E ratio of -10.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.38 and its 200 day moving average is $5.57. The OLB Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $16.40.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The OLB Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of The OLB Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

OLB Group, Inc engages in the provision of integrated business solutions and payment facilitator verticals. The firm offers solutions for manufacturers, retailers and single store retailers. It focuses on providing merchants with products and services through its various online platforms, including financial and transaction processing services and support for crowd funding and other capital raising initiatives.

