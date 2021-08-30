The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Fifth Third Bancorp’s 6th Largest Position

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,348,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,942 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises 2.0% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.14% of The Procter & Gamble worth $451,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TAP Consulting LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 31,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 63,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after buying an additional 9,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.58.

Shares of PG traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $142.93. 3,841,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,018,807. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The stock has a market cap of $349.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.59.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total value of $145,813.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,440,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 541,024 shares of company stock worth $77,277,688. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

