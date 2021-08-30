The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Increased by Meristem Family Wealth LLC

Meristem Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $142.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,844,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,018,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.59.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.48%.

In related news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total value of $96,294.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,440,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 541,024 shares of company stock worth $77,277,688 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.58.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

