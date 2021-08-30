The Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX) were down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.87 and last traded at $1.92. Approximately 101,555 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 150,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of The Real Brokerage in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.64.

The Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Real Brokerage Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in The Real Brokerage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Real Brokerage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in The Real Brokerage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $595,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Real Brokerage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

The Real Brokerage Company Profile (NASDAQ:REAX)

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered residential real estate brokerage company. The company provides its agents a mobile focused tech-platform to run their business, as well as for attracting business terms and wealth building opportunities. It operates through a network of approximately 1,895 agents.

