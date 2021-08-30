The Sandbox Hits Market Cap of $675.68 Million (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 30th. One The Sandbox coin can currently be bought for $0.76 or 0.00001564 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded up 12.3% against the dollar. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $675.68 million and approximately $805.74 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 31.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00048606 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007221 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $662.92 or 0.01358922 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000027 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox (SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 885,439,937 coins. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

